<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore University has decided against granting land on its Jnana Bharati campus to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) for a regional office. Furthermore, the varsity has decided against entertaining such pleas for land from other institutions in the future.</p>.<p>The CBSE’s plea for land was tabled for discussion at a recent meeting of the BU syndicate wherein it was decided not to provide land for the board or any other agency. </p><p>The syndicate’s decision was motivated by considerations of requirement of land for the varsity’s expansion in the future.</p>.<p>In the aftermath of the varsity’s trifurcation, seven departments that previously operated out of Central College had been shifted to the Jnana Bharati campus. “We need land to accommodate these seven departments on the campus,” said the member.</p>.<p>Varsity officials also informed the syndicate that one acre previously allotted to the National Council for Teachers Education had been given to the CBSE. “So, we cannot grant more land to CBSE,” said the official. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, syndicate members have asked officials to furnish information about land on Jnana Bharati campus allotted to various institutions at the next meeting. </p>.<p>In fact, prior to rejecting the CBSE’s request for land, BU had also turned down a plea from the Council of Architecture, which had sought two acres. In fact, the varsity had also refused the Central University of Karnataka’s request seeking 25 acres for a research centre.</p>.<p>In 2023, the varsity revised the guidelines for leasing its land, deciding to increase the lease amount by 10% annually, besides fixing Rs 50,000 as the minimum amount to be paid for lease</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">832 acres with varsity</span></p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Total land: 1201.24 acre</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Land available as per station survey :1184.16 acres</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Land utilised by University: 832 acres</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Land awarded to other institutions: 281.06 acres</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Institutions using excess land: 40 acres</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Land given to BMRCL: 0.36 acre</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Land given to UVCE: 52.01 acre</p>