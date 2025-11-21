<p>Bengaluru: Basavanagudi residents have complained of mounting garbage and poor sanitation during the ongoing Kadlekai Parishe.</p>.<p>The annual groundnut fair began in Basavanagudi on Monday and is on till Friday, drawing farmers and vendors from across and beyond Karnataka.</p>.<p>The Heritage Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Forum has petitioned Greater Bengaluru Authority’s West Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV over poor sanitation and uncollected garbage, contrary to the GBA’s earlier claim of cleaning twice in a day.</p>.Bengaluru's Basavanagudi comes alive as five-day Kadlekai Parishe begins.<p>"There is no proper waste management, and the toilet facilities are poor. Hygiene is severely lacking, making it difficult for the residents in and around the fair area to step out of their houses,” said Guruprasad RK, the forum’s secretary.</p>.<p><strong>Jurisdiction issue?</strong></p>.<p>“We have also reached out to the GBA regarding this, as there seems to be a jurisdiction issue. While the actual temple lies under the purview of the West Corporation, some of the area around it where the festival is taking place comes under the Central Corporation. But when we had meetings about the Kadlekai Parishe, the Central Corporation was not involved,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>'Repeat of last year'</strong></p>.<p>A similar scenario had unfolded during the fair last year, he mentioned, which prompted residents to pool funds to hire cleaners.</p>.<p>Before the fair began on Monday, the residents' forum had written to Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, suggesting measures to ensure cleanliness and order during this year’s Kadlekai Parishe.</p>.<p>The residents have also complained that while the fair officially began on Monday, vendors set up shop three days earlier, adding to the growing lack of cleanliness.</p>.<p>“No efforts have been made to protect the heritage sites in the area. The Kempegowda-era city border pillars, now widely circulated on social media and drawing crowds, lack proper barricading and are at risk of damage,” Guruprasad added.</p>.<p>Officials of the GBA West Corporation did not respond to DH’s calls.</p>