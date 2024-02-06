BBMP begins masking English nameboards of stores

The BBMP has begun covering English boards as part of its initiative to have 60% of name boards in Kannada by the end of February.
However, shop owners are concerned over the uneven implementation of the rules across the city, even as they question the validity of the BBMP’s directives without government backing.
What about logos?
Issues with implementation are evident on Brigade Road, where even the shops complying with the rules had their English boards covered.
Some shops are worried about the covering of logos and are unsure if the BBMP's Kannada rule applies to the descriptive content on name boards.
In December, the BBMP issued a directive, stating that 60% of the nameboard of the shops should be in Kannada. A senior BBMP official said shop owners should not worry so long as they display Kannada prominently at the top of the board.
A shop owner on Brigade Road argued that the BBMP is not adhering to government guidelines in enforcing the 60% Kannada rule. He pointed to the absence of any existing law mandating compliance.
Warning that it would cancel trade licences of the non-compliant establishments, the BBMP has so far issued notices to over 35,000 shop owners.