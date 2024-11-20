BBMP collects Rs 3,684 cr in property tax

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has generated a revenue of Rs 3,684 crore in the form of property tax, thereby achieving 70.70% of its annual target as on November 16. In 2024-25, the civic body had set a target of Rs 5,210.48 crore.</p>.<p>With a collection of Rs 981 crore, Mahadevapura has contributed a major portion of the tax generated by the civic body. Notably, Yelahanka has been the foremost in meeting the annual target as it has achieved over 86.60% of the property tax collection goal.</p>.<p>The BBMP has set weekly targets for every zone as it is preparing to meet the budgeted revenue.</p>.<p>The civic body has also started sealing down premises of habitual tax defaulters as it wants them to pay the dues before the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme expires by end of this month. Officials said the dues will go up by nearly three times and want citizens to make use of the scheme before it lapses.</p>