Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP cracks down on unauthorised PGs, seals 21

In addition, the civic body has issued closure notices to 2,320 unauthorised PGs running without a licence, while scrutinising another 856 authorised PGs for failing to comply with the BBMP's safety guidelines.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 23:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaBBMPPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us