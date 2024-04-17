BBMP engages 5 firms to white-top 138-km of road

While the BBMP’s projects department has been entrusted with the responsibility of white-topping 67-kms of road at an estimated cost of Rs 702 crore, the road infrastructure wing of the civic body will be white-topping about 71-kms of road at an estimated cost of Rs 850 crore. A part of the project cost is funded by the state government and the BBMP will be funding the rest by setting aside the revenue it generates from the property tax.