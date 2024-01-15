BBMP goes public with apps for lakes, parks

Bengaluru: The BBMP has developed exclusive websites and mobile applications to provide more information related to lakes, parks and tree plantation activities.
The development follows the civic body's plan to engage citizens to supervise the maintenance of these public spaces.
Under what it calls 'Udyana Mitra', the BBMP has introduced an application called Parks Monitoring System, where the day-to-day works of BBMP officers, maintenance agencies, nodal officers and park volunteers will be
updated.
The link to the website is https://pms.bbmpgov.in/park.
To monitor lakes, the civic body has introduced a website with the name lms.bbmpgov.in/lake (LMS stands for lake monitoring system). The website has also embedded the Sahaya 2.0 platform on the dashboard so that people can raise complaints related to lakes. The attendance of home guards, who are deployed to protect the lake, is also available on this website, officials said.
Given the poor response, the BBMP has said it will continue to accept fresh applications to volunteer in the supervision of parks and lakes.
In 2023-24, the BBMP proposed to plant one lakh saplings in different parts of the city, while the major share has been earmarked in the outskirts where there is more space. Officials said they have tied up with 224 schools and colleges from where about 52,015 students have volunteered to nurture the saplings.
The BBMP has also developed a web application, hasirurakshaka.bbmpgov.in, to provide details about the trees planted in 2023-24.