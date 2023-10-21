JOIN US
BBMP inspects 232 pubs, bars; shuts down 12

Last Updated 20 October 2023, 22:13 IST

Bengaluru: Following the fire accident at a pub in Koramangala, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday conducted an inspection of 232 pubs, bars and restaurants across the city.

These establishments are supposed to get a trade licence from the BBMP, and there have been multiple reports that many pubs and bars have failed to get their licences renewed.

Of the 232 pubs and bars that were inspected by the Palike officials, 86 were served notices and 12 of them were shut down. The highest number of notices were served in the West Zone (20), followed by the East (18).

Close to seven establishments were shut down in the East Zone, three of them in Mahadevapura, and two in Bommanahalli. Close to 1,118 pubs, bars and restaurants have been issued a trade licence by the BBMP. 

(Published 20 October 2023, 22:13 IST)
