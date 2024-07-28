Home
BBMP launches new app for pothole complaints

The application will help assign responsibility for fixing potholes to the concerned officials, thereby enhancing accountability and transparency, the BBMP said in a statement.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 22:15 IST

Bengaluru: The BBMP has launched another mobile application, ‘Raste Gundi Gamana (Fix Potholes),’ to identify and fix potholes in the city.

While the GPS-enabled application will be used by BBMP officials and the traffic police to update the status of potholes in the city and the progress on fixing them, it will also allow the public to upload pothole complaints along with photos.

