Messi in India | From honeymoon sacrifices to midnight queues, Kolkata goes all out for the football legend

<p>Kolkata woke up to unfiltered Messi mania on December 13 as Lionel Messi began his GOAT India Tour at the Salt Lake Stadium, a day after his late-night arrival sent the city into raptures. Even past midnight, thousands gathered at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, chanting “oke bhalobasi”(I love him) and “mohabbat hai,” waving Argentina flags and jerseys in a celebration that felt more like a festival than an arrival.</p>.<p>Fans braved the December chill for hours since 3 a.m., many dressed in full Argentina kits, wigs and face paint, calling the moment a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage. For Kolkata’s football faithful, Messi’s return after 14 years carried deep emotional weight, turning patience and exhaustion into collective joy.</p>.<p>Among the most striking reactions was that of a newly married couple who revealed they had cancelled their honeymoon altogether to see Messi in person. “We recently got married, but on Messi’s visit, we cancelled everything,” they told ANI, explaining that the chance to witness the football icon live mattered more than any travel plans. “We may never get this opportunity again,” they said.</p>.Messi visit set to fulfil dreams of heart-survivor tea-stall owner and engineer superfan.<p>Fans of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi gather to attend an event as part of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK)</p><p>Outside Messi’s hotel and Salt Lake Stadium, the streets turned blue and white. Chants of “Love you Messi” rang out as banners reading “Messians of Bengal” and hand-painted posters filled the air. Amid the frenzy, one young fan held up a placard reading “Save Indian football,” a quiet reminder of the domestic game’s struggles.</p><p>Messi’s day in Kolkata followed a packed schedule, starting with a morning meet-and-greet, followed by the virtual unveiling of a 70-foot statue and a friendly match and felicitation at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan alongside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly. Joined by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, he later led a kids’ masterclass, featured in the GOAT Cup exhibition, and took part in musical interactions before departing for Hyderabad—leaving behind a city still buzzing long after he was gone.</p>