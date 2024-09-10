BBMP marks longest period without elected council  

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), responsible for the city's upkeep, marked four years without an elected body on Tuesday, setting a record for the longest period in its history governed solely by bureaucrats with tacit support from legislators.

Under bureaucratic control, little progress has been made in addressing persistent issues such as malfunctioning streetlights, potholes, uncollected garbage and building violations, despite ongoing citizen activism.

The absence of elected councillors, who traditionally acted as a bridge between citizens and the administration, has led to lack of accountability and delays in civic service delivery. The monthly meetings where councillors debated project implementation and policy matters are no longer held.