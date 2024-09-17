BBMP may still have a week to fill potholes as it misses Sept 17 deadline

Bengaluru: Despite the September 17 internal deadline, top BBMP officials said they still have a week left to tidy up the roads.
They were referring to the September 8 meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar before his week-long trip to the United States in which he gave them the deadline of September 22.
Though BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath initially set an internal deadline of September 17, he acknowledged ongoing challenges.
"We continue to receive around 1,000 complaints daily through the 'Raste Gundi Gamana' app. Our engineers are working hard to address these issues, but complaints may still persist after the deadline," Girinath said.
BBMP's Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad reaffirmed the September 22 deadline following the last meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister. "We are making sincere efforts to meet this deadline," he said.
In recent days, the BBMP has ramped up pothole-repair efforts across different zones. Favourable weather conditions with minimal rainfall have also aided the work, but many stretches still need attention.
Shivakumar has warned of “merciless” action against engineers if potholes remain unresolved after the deadline.
Similarly, Girinath has indicated that engineers could face suspension if they fail to address pothole issues within their respective jurisdictions.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:23 IST