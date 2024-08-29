BBMP names and shames tax evaders ahead of settlement deadline  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has published a list of top property tax defaulters on its website, marking the second time the civic body has resorted to naming and shaming defaulters.
This comes as the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, designed to encourage defaulters to pay their dues, remains in effect.
Each defaulter owes the BBMP amounts ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore.
In many cases, the civic body has issued orders to either attach immovable properties or confiscate bank accounts. The defaulters include a mix of independent houses, educational institutions, large residential units and industries. Some government-backed undertakings also feature on the defaulters' list.
Prominent names on the list include Embassy Property Development Private Limited in Konena Agrahara, Jal Vayu Vihar Apartment in Kacharakanahalli, DS Max Properties in Kundalahalli and Brigade properties, among others. However, several of these entities have contested the BBMP's claims.
BBMP rules stipulate that defaulters must first deposit 50% of their total dues before appealing against the demand notices. The civic body has been aggressively pursuing property tax defaulters, offering a scheme that waives 50% of the penalty and the full interest amount. This scheme will lapse by the end of September.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:30 IST