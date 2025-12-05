Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
LIVE

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi, Russian President to hold summit talks today

Hello readers, Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two day visit to India on Thursday, December 4. Putin will be taking part in the 23rd India-Russia Summit which is scheduled for today. His visit comes at a time when India is going through a tense relationship with the US with regard to New Delhi importing crude oil from Russia. Follow all the live updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 03:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

09:2205 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | Boards have been fitted across Delhi to welcome Russian President Putin

08:3505 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | Yaroslav Lissovolik, Founder, BRICS+ Analytics, member of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), said despite the changes across the globe, this relationship is developing

07:3805 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | India, Russia collaboration not directed against anyone, says Putin

07:3805 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin

07:3805 Dec 2025

Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | West frowns but PM Modi's gesture for Putin sets stage for summit

Published 05 December 2025, 02:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir PutinBilateral talks

Follow us on :

Follow Us