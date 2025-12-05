LIVE Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi, Russian President to hold summit talks today

Hello readers, Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two day visit to India on Thursday, December 4. Putin will be taking part in the 23rd India-Russia Summit which is scheduled for today. His visit comes at a time when India is going through a tense relationship with the US with regard to New Delhi importing crude oil from Russia. Follow all the live updates here, only with DH!