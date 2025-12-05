Vladimir Putin in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi, Russian President to hold summit talks today
Hello readers, Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two day visit to India on Thursday, December 4. Putin will be taking part in the 23rd India-Russia Summit which is scheduled for today. His visit comes at a time when India is going through a tense relationship with the US with regard to New Delhi importing crude oil from Russia. Follow all the live updates here, only with DH!
Boards have been fitted across Delhi to welcome Russian President Putin
VIDEO | Delhi: Boards and flexes welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Indian and Russian national flags, adorn the national capital as the city prepares for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.
Yaroslav Lissovolik, Founder, BRICS+ Analytics, member of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), said despite the changes across the globe, this relationship is developing
07:3805 Dec 2025
India, Russia collaboration not directed against anyone, says Putin
07:3805 Dec 2025
PM Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin
07:3805 Dec 2025
West frowns but PM Modi's gesture for Putin sets stage for summit