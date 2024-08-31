Home
BBMP raids PoP idol-making factory  

The action was taken following a complaint by the Karnataka Dalita Sangarsha Samiti.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 21:30 IST

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Friday raided and sealed a factory in RR Nagar where Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols were being stored.

In response to the complaint, officials from the BBMP's health department and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) conducted a surprise inspection of the godown in Hemmigepura. The inspection confirmed that the godown was being used to store and manufacture Ganesha idols made of PoP and chemicals, according to the BBMP.

The KSPCB had banned manufacture and sale of PoP Ganesha idols in 2016.

Published 30 August 2024, 21:30 IST
