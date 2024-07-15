BBMP restructuring bill an excuse to delay Council elections: Citizens forum

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session of the legislature, has drawn criticism from the civil society for being drafted without public consultations.

Critics also argue that the bill is merely an excuse to delay the civic body elections.

The Citizens’ Action Forum (CAF) highlighted that an expert committee on restructuring the BBMP had submitted a report in 2015-16. The report comprised six chapters, with only one discussing the division of the civic body.