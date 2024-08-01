BBMP set for major administrative reshuffle  

Bengaluru: The BBMP is set for a major administrative reshuffle following a state government order mandating the transfer of employees who have held their positions for several years.
Before implementing these transfers, the civic body plans to conduct counselling sessions to gather employee opinions, a move some believe may lead to undue demands.
The government order said Group 'A' and 'B' employees are not allowed to hold a position for more than two years. Group 'C' employees (clerks) may remain in their roles for up to three years, while Group 'D' employees can stay for a maximum of seven years.
This order affects all BBMP employees, including those in finance, animal husbandry, town planning, nursing and teaching. During the reshuffle, employees are expected to be reassigned to different zones or wards.
In preparation for the transfers, the BBMP has scheduled counselling sessions to seek feedback from the affected employees. However, many are concerned that this process could lead to widespread rent-seeking practices.
Published 31 July 2024, 23:37 IST