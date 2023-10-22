BBMP shuts down 21 restaurants on day 2 of crackdown

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has shuttered 21 restaurants for violating licence conditions during a special drive to inspect food and beverage joints in the city.
The action comes three days after a city cafe was gutted following a cylinder blast.
A glance through the number of restaurants inspected and notices issued shows that each zone followed a different standard. For instance, notices were served on 63 of the 69 restaurants inspected by BBMP officials in the East Zone. In RR Nagar, all 29 restaurants inspected were served notices.
This shows the health officials were so far allowing violations to happen or deliberately harassing proprietors.
Among the 21 restaurants closed, a majority of them are situated in South (7), East (6) and West (5). Overall, the BBMP’s health officers inspected 280 restaurants and issued notices to 167 of them. Geometry Gastropub, Cube X, Magnus Care, Talli Terrance, Lit Lounge cafe and Heart Breaker pub were among the few closed on Saturday without issuing notices.
During the surprise checks, BBMP officials verified their trade licences and inspected the kitchen to assess cleanliness. The staff also inspected the installations of fire-safe measures.
The action follows a fire mishap at Mudpipe Cafe in Koramangala, which had obtained a licence for catering food but was found providing hookah to customers by violating the rules. A senior BBMP official said notices were served on two health officers who issued the trade licence and sought to know why action could not be taken against them.
Officials plan to continue the drive until all restaurants are covered.