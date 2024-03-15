BBMP signs pact to spread animal awareness

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to spearhead awareness programmes in the city.
As part of this MoU, Sahavarthin will largely focus on ground-level awareness sessions with resident groups, police and students on curbing cruelty against animals, harassment and mobbing of feeders. It will also create awareness about the illegal breeding of dogs and cats and illegal pet shops and slaughterhouses.
After Pune, Bengaluru is the second city to sign such an agreement.
(Published 14 March 2024, 20:39 IST)