BBMP spent Rs 46,300 cr on substandard roadworks, says ex-BJP corporator    

Highlighting the deplorable condition of Bengaluru's roads, Ramesh alleged that contractors were paying hefty commissions to secure roadwork contracts.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 20:10 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 20:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBBMP

