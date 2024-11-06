BBMP spent Rs 46,300 cr on substandard roadworks, says ex-BJP corporator    

<p>Bengaluru: Former BJP corporator NR Ramesh has accused the BBMP of spending a whopping Rs 46,300 crore on roadworks over the last decade.</p><p>In a complaint submitted to the Lokayukta, Ramesh stated that despite the substantial funds allocated between 2013-14 and 2023-24, the city’s roads remain riddled with potholes, exacerbating traffic congestion.</p><p>Ramesh's 4,113-page complaint implicates 18 IAS officers and points out that the Rs 46,300-crore expenditure excludes major road projects such as white-topping, flyovers, and underpasses.</p>.BBMP begins work to link Mysuru Road with NICE Road Cloverleaf Junction .<p>"The BBMP does not have its own lab to test the quality of construction materials, relying instead on labs in Hyderabad and Pune. These quality checks are often conducted without the presence of BBMP officials," Ramesh said in a statement, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into what he calls "mega corruption".</p>.<p>Highlighting the deplorable condition of Bengaluru's roads, Ramesh alleged that contractors were paying hefty commissions to secure roadwork contracts. He claimed that there are at least 30,000 potholes across the city's 1,980 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads.</p>