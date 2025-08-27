Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP starts identifying dog feeding spots in Bengaluru

A senior BBMP official says the BBMP has set a deadline of 15-20 days to complete the identification process, 'keeping staff availability in mind'.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 22:02 IST
Bengaluru newsstray dogsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us