BBMP, state health department launch pilot study, install 120 ovitraps in Gopalpura to curb dengue

Launching the study, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that this is following the model implemented at Dharavi in Mumbai. "If this pilot study yields good results, we will implement this everywhere in the city because it is very important to control the spread of mosquitoes since it affects especially poor and working class people who live in highly dense areas," he said.

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and M S Ramaiah Medical College will also be part of the study. The study will also reveal the density of mosquito breeding in the area, thereby providing both the departments near-accurate data that they can use to devise better control strategies.

Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madani, chief health officer, BBMP, Mohammad Shariff, deputy director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Dr Manoranjan Hegde, BBMP west zone health officer and others were present at the launch.

Antimicrobial resistance programme

To address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the state, the drugs control department must undertake drives to check the activity of pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies and the quality of drugs produced and sold, the health minister said on Monday.

"We have instructed the drugs control department to devise a programme to check the quality of drugs being sold in the state. It is in its final stages. The drugs control department needs to work efficiently,” he said.