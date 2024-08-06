BBMP suspends tax portal as it awaits clarity on OTS scheme

Bengaluru: The BBMP has temporarily suspended its property tax portal as it awaits approval from the state government on extending the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.
Property owners will not be able to pay the taxes until the government provides clarity by issuing a notification.
“The One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme closed on 31.07.2024. Online property tax will start as per the old system soon,” the BBMP’s tax portal read, but the option to pay the property tax has been pulled down.
The BBMP has sought an extension of two months for the OTS scheme, which completely waives off compounding interest on the property tax and reduces the penalty amount by half.
With the extension, the civic body hopes to nudge around 3 lakh property tax defaulters to clear their bills and also bring another 5 lakh properties under its tax bracket.
In all likelihood, the state government might issue the notification on extension in a day or two, civic officials added.
Published 05 August 2024, 20:42 IST