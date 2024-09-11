BBMP tenders: Company faces 3-year ban

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has barred Sri Bhuvaneshwari Enterprises from participating in any tenders for three years after the Police Department confirmed that the company’s owner submitted a fake police verification certificate to the Home Ministry.
The company had obtained a broadcast licence using the falsified certificate and was subsequently awarded several work orders and tenders by the BBMP.
Following the revelation, the civic body has cancelled all existing work orders and imposed the three-year ban on the company’s participation in future tenders.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:13 IST