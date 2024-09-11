Home
BBMP tenders: Company faces 3-year ban

The company had obtained a broadcast licence using the falsified certificate and was subsequently awarded several work orders and tenders by the BBMP.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 20:13 IST

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has barred Sri Bhuvaneshwari Enterprises from participating in any tenders for three years after the Police Department confirmed that the company’s owner submitted a fake police verification certificate to the Home Ministry.

Following the revelation, the civic body has cancelled all existing work orders and imposed the three-year ban on the company’s participation in future tenders.

Published 10 September 2024, 20:13 IST
