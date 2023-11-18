BBMP to award achievers with ‘Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar’ award

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Officers and Employees Welfare Association Kannada Sangha will award achievers with ‘Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar’ award on Saturday.
The felicitation will be a part of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations held at the BBMP head office at 5 pm. Close to 20 BBMP employees and achievers from various fields have been selected for the awards. Well-known Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind, BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath will be present on the occasion.
Actor Sundar Raj, yoga practitioner Krishna Murthy, media personalities Smitha Ranganath, Raksha, and Malatesh are among the awardees.