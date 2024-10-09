Home
BBMP to install height restriction barriers on Hoodi flyover amid repairs

This temporary measure will remain in place until the civic body replaces four faulty bearings on the railway underbridge, a task requiring the expertise of a specialised private agency.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:01 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 03:01 IST
