BBMP to install height restriction barriers on Hoodi flyover amid repairs

<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced plans to install height restriction barriers at the entrance of the Hoodi flyover to prevent heavy vehicles, including buses, from using the bridge.</p>.<p>This temporary measure will remain in place until the civic body replaces four faulty bearings on the railway underbridge, a task requiring the expertise of a specialised private agency.</p>.<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) identified the damaged bearings during a routine inspection on September 9. The SWR’s assistant bridge engineer discovered the issue on the railway overbridge spanning the tracks between KR Puram and Whitefield and immediately notified BBMP officials.</p>.<p>“As per the approved drawings, the BBMP is responsible for maintaining the approach spans of the railway overbridge. We informed the BBMP twice about the need to replace the damaged bearings. For now, railway officials have installed temporary supports under the girder to ensure safety,” read an SWR press statement, adding that technical guidance would be provided for the repairs, if required.</p>.<p>The BBMP has confirmed it will soon float tenders to engage a private agency for the bearings' replacement. “In the meantime, we’ll install height restriction barriers to prevent further strain on the bridge,” a BBMP spokesperson said.</p>