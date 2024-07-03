BBMP to usher in three-tier system; corporations will mirror Parliament

Bengaluru: The city's municipal corporation is likely to undergo a complete overhaul with a three-tier system, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) at the helm, followed by corporations and wards as the second and third tiers, respectively.
Every corporation will mirror Parliament with the mayor and a deputy having up to 10 members as part of the cabinet. The existing standing committee system will cease to exist.
The municipal authority will have complete control over property tax collection and utilisation within its jurisdiction. The tax itself may vary up to 5% depending on the corporation.
Sources said the BBMP restructuring committee is keen on having five corporations with two zones each. They will have a state government-appointed commissioner, assisted by zonal commissioners in-charge of zones in the corporation.
The corporations will have a municipal accounts committee for greater accountability, besides having four subject matter committees.
At the ward level, the restructuring committee has reportedly proposed a unique system of proportional representation, where 10% of the vote share would secure one seat on the ward committee.
The ward councillor will serve as the chairperson of the ward committee, which will include 10 members selected through proportional representation and 10 nominated members chosen by a selection committee.
The proposal stated that a person contesting to be a councillor should nominate three people as ward committee members in order of priority while filing nominations. Based on his or her vote share, members will be selected to the committee.
The ward committee will also have a say on utilising part of the property tax collection, which would encourage them to help improve property tax collection.
No of municipal corporations: 5
No of zones: 2 zones per corporation (Total: 10)
No of wards: 80 wards per corporation (Total: 400)
Total area under Greater Bangalore Authority: 900-1,050 sqkm (200 sqkm per corporation)
