BBMP to utilise old mist cannons at Rs 1.5 cr/yr

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to use its mist cannons that were gathering dust for the last one year.
The move, which is estimated to cost Rs 1.5 crore a year, comes just a month before the monsoon season kicks in.
The civic body's solid waste management (SWM) division has engaged the services of Mounish Associates for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of eight mist cannon vehicles for a period of two years. These vehicles were purchased about three years ago to combat dust pollution, by using the 15th Finance Commission grants.
While the BBMP has claimed maintenance of eight mist cannons, there are only five such vehicles parked in its headquarters. The firm was selected early this year, which is almost a year after the BBMP had floated the tenders for the work.
Citing road dust as a major contributor to air pollution, the BBMP had purchased the vehicles. Questions are, however, raised over the necessity of such machines as it does not address the source of pollution.
Published 06 May 2024, 21:20 IST