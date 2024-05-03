BBMP to widen Blessing Garden road in Hennur

Bengaluru: The BBMP has proposed to widen Blessing Garden main road in Hennur, which connects Chikka Byrathi and Kylasanahalli villages.
The stretch, about 1.1 km, will be widened from the present 12 to 24 metres by acquiring land through transferrable development rights (TDR).
The civic body had initially planned to acquire the property by paying cash, but the higher-ups directed the engineers to take up land acquisition by issuing TDR certificates.
According to the BBMP, the widening of Blessing Garden main road has been mentioned in the Revised Master Plan of 2015. The road falls between Hennur and Byrathi village via Geddalahalli.
In 2019-20, the BBMP had taken up widening of this stretch to 12 metres by spending Rs 4.5 crore. Citing increased traffic, the civic body decided to further widen it. Officials said a traffic analysis study, including an origin and destination survey, was carried out to check the feasibly of the project.