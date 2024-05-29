BBMP turns to govt for recruiting teachers  

Bengaluru: Abandoning its reliance on manpower agencies to fill teaching positions at its schools, PU and degree colleges, the BBMP has decided to engage school development and monitoring committees (SDMC) instead.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued an order to this effect on Tuesday as it drew flak for deciding to hire a security agency to deploy teachers.
"We had engaged different agencies to hire teachers on outsource basis through a tender process. Starting 2024-25, teachers and lecturers will be hired through SDMC/CDC," he said, directing all the zonal officers to withdraw the work orders already issued with respect to deployment of teachers on an outsource basis.
Published 29 May 2024, 00:47 IST