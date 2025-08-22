Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP ward delimitation will be completed by Nov 1: DyCM Shivakumar

He assured the members who were pressing for holding elections to the BBMP at the earliest that their suggestions would be considered and accepted.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 22:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 22:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDK ShivakumarBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us