<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that preparations for the much-delayed elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a>) were under way, and expressed confidence of the delimitation process for the wards being completed by November 1.</p>.<p>"A dedicated team headed by the BBMP Commissioner has been tasked with the responsibility of carrying out the delimitation process. Once the process is finished, a formal notification on the new ward structure will be issued," said Shivakumar, while replying to a query by JD(S) MLC T N Javarayi Gowda during Question Hour.</p><p>He assured the members who were pressing for holding elections to the BBMP at the earliest that their suggestions would be considered and accepted. "The elections to the BBMP will be held in accordance with the norms of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, the provisions of which came into effect on May 15, 2025. The area under BBMP's jurisdiction has formally been brought under the ambit of Greater Bengaluru Authority, which has five new municipal corporations under its umbrella constituted on July 19, 2025," said the Deputy CM, adding that the state government had offered the public a one-month window that ended on August 18 to submit their objections.</p>.<p>Many Assembly constituencies such as Dasarahalli, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Padmanabhanagar, Mahadevapura and Yeshwantpur have now been brought under the new structure, and more areas will be integrated into the same in the coming days, he added.</p>