Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP's forest wing books firm for illegal tree felling on Residency Road   

Officials said the company’s chief executive officer cut the tree without prior permission from the designated tree officer, violating Section 8(i) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 21:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 21:26 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPTree felling

Follow us on :

Follow Us