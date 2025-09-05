BBMP's forest wing books firm for illegal tree felling on Residency Road   

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP's forest wing has registered a case against Sourberry, a company on Residency Road, for illegally felling a Nagalinga Pushpa (Cannonball) tree.</p>.<p>Officials said the company’s chief executive officer cut the tree without prior permission from the designated tree officer, violating Section 8(i) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act.</p>.<p>“Without permission, the tree has been removed. The accused has not been arrested,” the FIR stated.</p>.Trees and their keepers.<p>Sources said the initial complaint claimed the tree had fallen naturally, but it was later confirmed as illegal felling.</p>