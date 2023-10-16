BBMP's Rs 106-cr hospital struggles to breathe; severe staff shortage cripples functioning

Bengaluru: The Rs 106-crore multi-speciality hospital opened by the BBMP in the Govindarajanagar assembly constituency in February stands virtually dormant due to crippling staff shortage.
As of now, only the hospital's outpatient department (OPD) is operational, leaving a facility, intended to accommodate 300 beds, mostly vacant.
Named in honour of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, the hospital is located in Agrahara Dasarahalli off Magadi Road.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Trilok Chandra acknowledged the staffing crisis, which includes paucity of doctors, revealing that the civic body has urgently requested the deputation of 17 specialised doctors to breathe life into the facility.
He said: “The OPD service is functioning, and the hospital boasts all necessary infrastructure and medical facilities. We have also sought additional support from the health department.”
Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna expressed grave concern over the situation, sharing reports of patient grievances due to the shortage of doctors and essential medicines.
“The hospital has transformed into a ghost town,” he lamented. “The BBMP estimated an annual operating cost of Rs 48 crore for the hospital. In light of this, I have urged the health department to oversee its operation, as the BBMP may not be up to the task.”
Krishna emphasised that the hospital should run autonomously, eliminating the need for residents to seek medical care at distant facilities like Victoria and Bowring hospitals.
Reports have emerged that Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao convened discussions with the BBMP regarding the potential handover of the hospital to private experts, who would operate it at government-fixed rates. However, sources suggest that this plan may not come to fruition in the near future.
When the hospital was inaugurated earlier this year, the BBMP proudly announced its expansive 14,885 sqm built-up area spanning four floors. The facility was designed to host an array of essential services, including laboratories, radiology, blood storage, an emergency department, a pharmacy, minor operation theatres, maternity care, paediatric care, chemotherapy, orthopaedics, dental services, ophthalmology, and general ward facilities.