Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Finding ukku for the digital age

Finding ukku for the digital age

Two thousand years ago, India shaped the world’s most sophisticated steel and traded it for global renown. In the 21st century, the challenge is to recreate that legacy with the materials of the digital age.
Gopichand Katragadda
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 21:21 IST
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 21:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrismSteel

Follow us on :

Follow Us