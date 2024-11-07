Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BDA e-khata system should be contactless, people-friendly, say residents

Applicants still have to visit the revenue office to submit copies of document
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 00:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 00:55 IST
BengaluruBDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us