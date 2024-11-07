BDA e-khata system should be contactless, people-friendly, say residents

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has launched an e-khata facility that is not fully contactless. </p><p>However, unlike the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) e-khata system, the BDA has not made the facilitate mandatory. </p>.<p>After submitting all documents on the Seva Sindhu portal, applicants have to visit the revenue office to physically submit the copies of their document. </p>.BBMP tunnel road DPR out in just 3 months.<p>Property owners said the BDA should go the BBMP way to issue e-khatas that are fully contactless. </p><p>Surya Kiran, who owns a site in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, said he had applied for e-khata on the Seva Sindhu portal about 20 days ago. He also submitted hard copies to the BDA’s revenue office, but the final e-khata — promised in two days — was still not ready. The BDA, he said, has not increased its manpower to handle e-khata-related applications. </p>.<p>There are about 1.2 lakh properties that fall in the BDA jurisdiction. Other than apartment complexes, there are residential layouts such as Sir M Visvesvaraya, Banashankari 6th Stage, and Anjanapura Township, where owners continue to pay property tax to the BDA because these layouts have not yet been handed over to the BBMP. </p>.<p>Although the BDA started issuing e-khatas five years ago, all properties registered before 2019 were given manual khatas. </p>.<p>"We have not made e-khatas mandatory for properties unless there is a transaction at the sub-registrar's office. The BDA is taking an incremental approach. Whoever wants e-khata can submit the applications, but it is not mandatory,” a BDA official said. </p>.<p>According to the BDA, around 40% of the properties already have e-khatas. </p>.<p>Some property owners want e-khatas because they want to mortgage their properties for bank loans. </p>.<p>"I checked the BDA’s website, but it doesn't have any information on e-khatas. There is also no mention of the revenue office for the north division. The BDA has not made any preparations for accepting applications for e-khatas,” said a senior citizen, who owns a site in Sampigehalli. </p>.<p>DS Gowda, president of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout Welfare Association, said the BDA must create awareness about the e-khata system, which had created confusion among the public. </p>.<p>Some owners are also not happy with the BDA for making the correct dimension (CD) report mandatory for applying for the e-khata. </p>