<p>Bengaluru:About four months after completing the KR Puram loop at Hebbal Junction, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is on the verge of finishing a second loop connecting Mehkri Circle.</p>.<p>The new loop is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters from the city's northern areas, including passengers returning from the airport.</p>.<p>Manivannan P, BDA Commissioner, said the work is nearly complete, with only minor tasks and safety checks remaining. "We should be able to open it to traffic by the end of this month," he added.</p>.<p>The second phase of the project involved erecting a steel girder over the live railway line, reinforcing the deck slab, and concreting — similar to the work done for the KR Puram loop towards the city.</p>.<p>Notably, the BDA, often criticised for project delays, completed this loop without major issues, except for awaiting approvals from railway authorities.</p>.<p>With the completion of these two projects at Hebbal, traffic congestion at the junction is expected to ease. However, concerns remain about potential bottlenecks near Mehkri Circle due to the narrow turn towards Jayamahal Road.</p>