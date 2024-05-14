Beans prices skyrocket from Rs 60 to Rs 240 amid supply squeeze    

Bengaluru: Wholesale beans prices have seen a sharp increase, nearly doubling from Rs 100 per kg at the end of April to Rs 200 per kg on Monday.

Supermarkets and Hopcoms stores sell beans at Rs 220 to Rs 240 per kg.

Despite beans and other vegetables typically coming from nearby areas like Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, and Mandya, vendors in Bengaluru blame the price hike on lower supply from farmers.

Venkatesh, a vegetable vendor in Kalyan Nagar, is selling a kilogram of beans at Rs 240. “Earlier this year, we sold a kilo of beans at Rs 60 and Rs 80. Last month, it was around Rs 100. But today (Monday), the wholesale price is Rs 200, and I have priced it at Rs 240,” he told DH.