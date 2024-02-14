Bengalurean launches music festivals in the UK

Bengaluru: An NRI from the UK, originally from Bengaluru, will organise Thyagaraja Aradhana for the first time in Manchester on February 17. Next month, he will also host a fusion music festival.
Thyagaraja Aradhana is an annual music festival observed mainly in south India. It is held in honour of legendary Karnatik music composer Thyagaraja. Indians, who have moved abroad, have carried forward the tradition in their respective countries.
The Manchester event is the initiative of Raga Swara, a music group headed by Chanukya Rajagopala. “The children who are born here struggle with identity issues. We decided to host the event to create a ‘life bridge’ between the children born here and their motherland,” says the Bengalurean.
About 72 artistes from across the UK have applied to perform at the event. The shortlisted artistes will present various compositions of Thyagaraja. The pancharatna kruthi will be sung by everyone present at the event as a final act.
On March 24, Raga Swara will host Layatharana in Manchester. The music band from Bengaluru is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.
The group runs Shruti School of Performing Arts. It offers courses in Karnatik and Hindustani classical music, and dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi. It also aims to create a Karnatik music directory to list schools, teachers, instrumentalists and singers from across the UK.
Details on ragaswara.co.uk