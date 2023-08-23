Bengaluru: 15 road accidents, 5 of them fatal, in just 24 hours

Bengaluru witnessed as many as 15 road accidents on Tuesday, five of which are fatal.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth, however, tried to play them down, saying that's been a trend for years now.
"We have been registering 10 to 15 non-fatal road accidents and two to three fatal ones every day for many years now," he told DH. "There is nothing new about it. However, it is unfortunate that we had five deaths in the last 24 hours. People must follow all traffic rules to make the streets safer."
Among the victims was an eight-year-old girl riding on a scooter with her mother and elder sister.
8-yr-old girl dies
Lavanya, 35, was ferrying her daughters — Gayana, 8, and Nischitha, 6, — back from school when a speeding tractor hit her scooter around 4.10 pm.
Police investigations showed that the truck rear-ended the scooter even though it occupied the extreme left of a 100 feet road in Chikkegowdanapalya. While Lavanya and Nischitha fell towards the left, Gayana fell to the right and was run over by the tractor. She died while being taken to hospital, a police officer said.
TN man struck
In another incident, a 31-year-old man from Tamil Nadu died after a speeding Canter struck him as he was repairing his vehicle that had broken down on the Electronics City expressway.
Harish, the victim, was driving back to Tamil Nadu from Madiwala with his friend Mansoor when their Bolero broke down. They got down to undertake repairs when the Canter hurtled from behind and struck both of them, a police officer said.
Harish died on the spot while Mansoor suffered injuries. He is being treated in a hospital and is out of danger, the Electronics City traffic police said. The Canter driver has been booked for causing death by negligence.
Labourer killed
The third accident claimed the life of a construction worker from West Bengal. A water tanker truck crashed into Rahul's two-wheeler along the Outer Ring Road near Chowdeshwari Nagar in Rajajinagar.
Police said Rahul was on his way back home with a friend, who also suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered at the Rajajinagar traffic police station.
Garment worker hit
In the fourth fatal accident, a water tanker crashed into a two-wheeler near Kudlu Gate, killing a garment worker named Mohan. Hulimavu traffic police have taken up a case.
Kaval Byrasandra resident Santosh died after being hit by a two-wheeler on Hennur-Bagalur Road on Tuesday evening. He was walking back home after work. Police have arrested the motorcyclist.