Bengaluru: 2 arrested for chopping off friend’s thumb

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested by the Shankarapuram police for allegedly attacking their friend and chopping off his right thumb due to his closeness with the former’s girlfriend.
The suspects, identified as Shashank, 24, and Chandan, 23, allegedly attacked their friend, Harshit, with a machete, injuring his shoulder and severing his right thumb.
The incident occurred around 7 pm on April 28 in the Shankarapuram police station limits in south Bengaluru. The suspects arrived at the flower decoration shop owned by Harshit’s father under the pretext of having a conversation.
“They were involved in a heated exchange, and it escalated quickly, leading to the suspects attacking Harshit with a machete,” an investigating officer told DH.
As Harshit began to bleed profusely, the suspects fled the scene. Harshit then picked up his severed thumb and rushed to a nearby hospital, according to the investigator.
Shashank was in a relationship with a girl who worked in a diagnostic centre above the flower shop.
Harshit’s father owns a flower decoration shop just below the diagnostic centre, said the officer looking into the case. The suspects, the victim, and the girl knew each other well.
“Harshit, who often visited the shop, became friends with Shashank’s girlfriend and texted her casually. However, Shashank found out about these exchanges and suspected foul play,” the officer added.
“He roped in his friend Chandan to confront Harshit, but the situation turned
violent,” he said.
The investigator emphasised that there was no romantic involvement between Harshit and the girl, but Shashank’s suspicions and possessiveness led to the violent incident.
An FIR has been filed against the suspects under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).
