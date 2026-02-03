<p>Bengaluru: Stephan Keller, mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany, during his recent visit to Bengaluru, highlighted how deep international engagement, particularly with Karnataka, is emerging as a practical and scalable model for building climate-resilient, technology-driven cities.</p>.<p>Speaking at a fireside chat at ICT Forum for Sustainable Cities, here on Monday, Keller pointed out the common strength between Bengaluru and Düsseldorf.</p>.<p>He spoke about Karnataka’s deep digital and engineering expertise paired with Düsseldorf’s industrial scale, regulatory stability and access to European markets. Together, he said, this creates a powerful platform for sustainable urban innovation.</p>.<p>Sharing a concrete example of ongoing collaboration, he cited GEA Group, headquartered in Düsseldorf, which operates an advanced water technology manufacturing campus in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>GEA’s decanter centrifuge systems help reclaim nearly 1.5 billion litres of water annually from wastewater sludge, contributing directly to the revival of polluted urban lakes and improving water security, public health and overall quality of life in the city. </p>.<p>In a conversation with <span class="italic">DH</span>, Keller shed light on the need for cities to be ‘transport-first cities’. </p>.<p>He delved into how public transport is the backbone of seamless mobility in Düsseldorf.</p>.<p>“We don’t issue planning permissions where there is no public transport. From the little knowledge that I have of Indian cities, I understand that due to the rapid growth of these cities, public transport has not been accounted for. There has been no chance for the transport system to keep pace with development and expansion,” he said.</p>.<p>Keller said it would be ideal for transportation to come first, before planning development projects. </p>.<p>He highlighted the need for stricter penalties to ensure a garbage-free city.</p>.<p>“We were able to solve the problem by forcing everyone to use segregated waste bins and ensuring waste was collected regularly. There can be no compromise in this regard. There are heavy penalties for not following these rules. While Bengaluru might be technologically ahead, only stricter enforcement can make it a cleaner city,” the mayor said. </p>.<p>To make cities sustainable, he urged governments to adopt integrated strategies and view sustainability through a measurable, scalable lens.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - ‘B’luru Düsseldorf a perfect match’\n“Bengaluru and Düsseldorf are a perfect match because in Bengaluru there is lot of innovation and talent. The city is at the forefront of development in AI. Düsseldorf brings scale and connection to the old economy. We have a shortage of skilled labour and we’re always scouting for talent. There’s always room for partnership especially in healthcare” he said.</p>