Bengaluru airport introduces EV taxis, pink fleet for women

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport marked the World Environment Day on Wednesday by introducing a fleet of electric vehicle (EV) airport taxis.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, has introduced 175 compact SUVs in collaboration with Refex eVeelz. BIAL said the move was aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Travellers can book rides either at the taxi stands in the terminals or through the BLR Pulse mobile application. The taxis come in two colours – teal, signifying the airport’s stated commitment to sustainability, and pink, specifically allocated for female passengers and operated by female drivers, BIAL said. Private operators already run EV services to and from the airport.

Passengers will be provided with complimentary Pink Cards containing emergency contact numbers for the duty manager, local police, and ambulance services.