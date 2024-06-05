Bengaluru airport introduces EV taxis, pink fleet for women

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport marked the World Environment Day on Wednesday by introducing a fleet of electric vehicle (EV) airport taxis.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, has introduced 175 compact SUVs in collaboration with Refex eVeelz. BIAL said the move was aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions.
Travellers can book rides either at the taxi stands in the terminals or through the BLR Pulse mobile application. The taxis come in two colours – teal, signifying the airport’s stated commitment to sustainability, and pink, specifically allocated for female passengers and operated by female drivers, BIAL said. Private operators already run EV services to and from the airport.
Passengers will be provided with complimentary Pink Cards containing emergency contact numbers for the duty manager, local police, and ambulance services.
Commemorating the World Environment Day, the airport also planted 100 trees in its campus.
Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL, called the EV taxi fleet and the tree planting drive significant strides towards reducing carbon footprint and enhancing green spaces within the airport.
Anil Jain, Managing Director, Refex Group, said the company’s Green Mobility vertical was working towards reliable, safe and cleaner commute options through its “100% company-owned and -leased” EV fleet.
BIAL said the initiatives were aligned with its efforts to transition all vehicles at the airport to sustainable options, including the implementation of semi-robotic aircraft towing vehicles and EVs on both airside and landside.
Published 05 June 2024, 13:02 IST