<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending an email about a bomb being placed inside Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The threat email was received on September 6 and was later declared a hoax following a search operation. </p><p>Police registered an FIR on September 7 following a complaint by Rubin Raj, Deputy Terminal Manager at T2, who received the email on September 6. </p><p>The email stated that four RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IED) had been placed inside the washrooms of T2. The sender of the email has been identified as thozhar_leelavathy@outlook.com. </p><p>The sender claimed to be a member of an obscure organisation called the Islamic Jihad Committee, Coimbatore but began the email with 'Ganapati Baba Mohriya' (sic).</p>.Akasa aircraft hit by ground-handling equipment at Bengaluru's KIA airport.<p>The sender shared a cryptic message, stating, "Decode Before Evacuating: Nivetha Pethuraj Weds Udhayandihi”, and also demanded that the charges against two people —Jaffar Sadiq and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi — be dropped immediately. </p><p>The sender has been booked under Sections 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others), 353(1) (statements that cause public mischief), and 351(4) (criminal intimidation through anonymous or concealed communication) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. </p><p>Hoax bomb threats have become a common occurrence at the Bengaluru airport, according to an airport source. “However, despite how common they are, a strict protocol is followed for each threat. But a case is not always registered," he said.</p>