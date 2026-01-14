Menu
Bengaluru artist creates Sankranti rangoli

It features traditional Sankranti elements such as the rising sun god, symbolising the start of Uttarayana, surrounded by vibrant kites that evoke joy and celebration.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 21:49 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 21:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSankrantirangoli

