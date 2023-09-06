Bengaluru athlete successfully completes Copenhagen Ironman

But the swim, which was first, went smoothly, despite Nirupa having to ignore the arms and legs of other athletes swimming above, under and beside her. While biking, which is the second part of the race, she started cramping about 50 kilometres before the finish line. “So I had to eat some salt capsules and keep myself motivated,” she shares. The final part of the race, running, got a bit challenging after the first 20 kilometres. “My legs were like jelly but I had to keep going. I kept telling myself that I can do it,” recalls Nirupa, who now has her eyes set on the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which will be held in January 2024.