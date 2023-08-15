Bengaluru bakes amid scarce rains

While the normal average maximum temperature in Bengaluru for August is 28.1 degrees Celsius, this year, the temperature touched 30 degrees Celsius on many days, leaving citizens sweating. However, the minimum temperature has hovered around 20 degrees Celsius, which is close to the average normal temperature. Senior officials from IMD (Bengaluru) attributed the high temperature to the lack of rainfall. “The temperature is high because the city has not been receiving rainfall as expected,” said A Prasad, scientist at IMD Bengaluru.