Bengaluru bakes amid scarce rains

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru has been soaring, but there is a huge gap between the expected amount of rainfall and what the city has been receiving. Data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, showed that the maximum temperature in the city has increased by close to two degrees Celsius as compared to the normal average temperature for August.
While the normal average maximum temperature in Bengaluru for August is 28.1 degrees Celsius, this year, the temperature touched 30 degrees Celsius on many days, leaving citizens sweating. However, the minimum temperature has hovered around 20 degrees Celsius, which is close to the average normal temperature. Senior officials from IMD (Bengaluru) attributed the high temperature to the lack of rainfall. “The temperature is high because the city has not been receiving rainfall as expected,” said A Prasad, scientist at IMD Bengaluru.
Data showed that Bengaluru has received 44 mm less rainfall this monsoon as compared to the average rainfall, and Bengaluru Urban had a deficit rainfall of close to 9 per cent.
“If we are to go by the average rainfall data for the last few years, Bengaluru should have received 262 mm of rainfall since June. However, this year, we have received only 218 mm. Also, we have not seen very many instances of heavy rain this year,” he said.
Monsoon months
Data accessed by DH revealed that during the first two monsoon months — June and July — Bengaluru received 276 mm rainfall in 2020, 295 mm in 2021, and 399 mm in 2022. As IMD predicts a weak monsoon this year, the hot weather in the city is expected to continue in September as well.
IMD forecast
IMD predicts that Bengaluru may receive fairly widespread rain this week after a weak monsoon in June and July. According to the forecast, rain will lash the city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.