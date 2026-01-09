Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru-based experts call for holistic regulation of generative AI

X’s Grok is facing flak after it was used to generate obscene images of women users
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruArtificial IntelligenceAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us