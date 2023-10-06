Bengaluru Bird Day is back

It was in 1972 when Dr Joseph and Zafar Futehally established the first chapter of the Birdwatchers’ Field Club of India in Bengaluru. Dr Joseph was a polymer chemist by profession and Zafar Futehally was a renowned naturalist and conservationist. “If Dr Joseph were alive today, he would have been happy to witness the remarkable growth of the birdwatchers' club, which has united bird lovers of all ages,” says Ulhas.