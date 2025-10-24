<p>Bengaluru: Operations of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a>) were mildly affected on Thursday morning as electric bus drivers staged a protest at Depot 16 in Deepanjali Nagar over non-payment of the Deepavali bonus.</p>.<p>Driver deployment for the BMTC’s electric buses is handled by the manufacturer, Tata Motors, on a contract basis. "It was a petty issue, as the drivers were unhappy about not receiving the Deepavali bonus. However, the protest impacted our operations, and the manufacturers have been given a strict warning to ensure this is not repeated,” a senior BMTC official told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Debate over BMTC privatisation resurfaces: Balancing public welfare with private efficiency.<p>About 120 bus schedules operate out of the depot daily, and around 50 drivers took part in the protest.</p>.<p>Similar demonstrations were reported earlier this week at the Yeshwantpur and Jayanagar depots.</p>