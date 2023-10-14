Bengaluru boy Siyer in the reckoning for a Grammy

Shriram Iyer — Bengaluru-based singer and songwriter — populary known as Siyer is among a select group of musicians invited to join the Recording Academy, the home of the Grammy Awards, as a voting member. The voting begins next week.
Siyer has officially submitted his single to this year’s Grammy Awards. His single, ‘Nindiya’, a song on mothers experiencing the ‘empty nest’ moment has been well received by peers and the audience alike.
The Melbourne-based musician had a taste of the Grammy experience when his collaboration with Bobby Beebob, ‘The Saffron Groove Project’ was an official entry.
Despite not being nominated, Siyer was enthused by how far the album went and says that taking part in the formal ‘FYC Campaign’ process was a learning in itself.
Siyer’s debut album ‘Is Dhundh Mein’, conceived in Bengaluru, was released by Shankar Mahadevan and produced by three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, and featured a duet with playback singer Sadhna Sargam.
Shriram has performed multiple times with Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan, and has even opened shows for Usha Uthup, Ali Azmat (Junoon), Rahul Vaidya to name a few.
He has now performed in over 500 concerts, including performances at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, The Sydney Cricket Ground, The St Kilda Festival and Moomba Festival.
His work has been featured in Channel V, MTV India and Australia’s Channel 7. Rolling Stone India premiered one of his songs.